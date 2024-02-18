Spanish mackerel prices plummet at Taiwan's Penghu fish market

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The fish market at Penghu’s Magong No. 3 Fishing Port was full of activity on Saturday (Feb. 17) as fishermen celebrated a large haul of narrow-barred Spanish mackerel.

The Penghu District Fisheries Association said nearly 10,000 kilograms of narrow-barred Spanish mackerel was sold at Magong No. 3 Fishing Port in the past two days (Feb. 16–17). The ample catch led prices to drop after the Lunar New Year, reportedly 50% off from market prices the year before.



Spanish mackerel prices plummet after large catch at end of holiday. (CNA photo)

In Penghu, narrow-barred Spanish mackerel are often called "white gold," commanding high prices and serving as one of the most important catches in winter. Around the Lunar New Year and Lantern Festival, the fish have a higher fat content.

With clear weather, Penghu fishing boats have been able to bring back the spoils of their catch. Demand for narrow-barred Spanish mackerel also peaks around the Lunar New Year, when families congregate for large banquets.

One vendor said, "The price of narrow-barred Spanish mackerel is like gold before the Lunar New Year but drops to less than dirt after the holiday."

Stalls at the Magong No. 3 Fishing Port fish market reported weak pricing, including NT$200 (US$6.40)/kg for fish below 5 kg, NT$300/kg for 5-7 kg fish, NT$400/kg for 8-9 kg fish, and NT$480/kg for fish over 10 kg.