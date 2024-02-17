Philippines nabs Taiwan ex-Army officer wanted for corruption

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A former Army captain who fled to the Philippines after being accused of corruption has been arrested in Cebu City, reports said Saturday (Feb. 17).

Li Chen Yu, 36, was detained on charges of overstaying his visa and was awaiting repatriation at a Bureau of Immigration (BI) center in the city of Taguig, per CNA. He entered the Philippines on March 8, 2020, according to the BI.

As a captain in the 6th Army Command, Li reportedly forged lease contracts linked to land reserved for military dependents. The practice left him with more than NT$4 million (US$127,000) in illegal profits, the BI said.

Taiwan revoked his passport, and the Taoyuan District Prosecutors Office issued a warrant for his arrest over violations of anti-corruption laws. While awaiting his deportation to Taiwan, he was also put on a blacklist of “undesirable aliens” in the Philippines, meaning he will be banned from re-entering the country.

