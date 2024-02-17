Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Philippines nabs Taiwan ex-Army officer wanted for corruption

Former captain spent last 4 years in the Philippines

  228
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/17 20:47
The Philippines Bureau of Immigration has arrested a former Taiwan Army captain wanted for corruption. (Facebook, Bureau of Immigration image)

The Philippines Bureau of Immigration has arrested a former Taiwan Army captain wanted for corruption. (Facebook, Bureau of Immigration image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A former Army captain who fled to the Philippines after being accused of corruption has been arrested in Cebu City, reports said Saturday (Feb. 17).

Li Chen Yu, 36, was detained on charges of overstaying his visa and was awaiting repatriation at a Bureau of Immigration (BI) center in the city of Taguig, per CNA. He entered the Philippines on March 8, 2020, according to the BI.

As a captain in the 6th Army Command, Li reportedly forged lease contracts linked to land reserved for military dependents. The practice left him with more than NT$4 million (US$127,000) in illegal profits, the BI said.

Taiwan revoked his passport, and the Taoyuan District Prosecutors Office issued a warrant for his arrest over violations of anti-corruption laws. While awaiting his deportation to Taiwan, he was also put on a blacklist of “undesirable aliens” in the Philippines, meaning he will be banned from re-entering the country.
Philippines
fugitive
Cebu City
Bureau of Immigration
Taiwan-Philippines cooperation
judicial cooperation
deportation
Army
corruption

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Gogoro to expand service outside of Manila
Taiwan’s Gogoro to expand service outside of Manila
2024/02/14 16:50
Manila angers China by increasing military presence on islands near Taiwan
Manila angers China by increasing military presence on islands near Taiwan
2024/02/11 16:51
President visits Army units in northern Taiwan ahead of Lunar New Year
President visits Army units in northern Taiwan ahead of Lunar New Year
2024/02/07 16:39
Taiwan Army carries out joint exercise in Taitung
Taiwan Army carries out joint exercise in Taitung
2024/02/01 11:14
Island 140km south of Taiwan eyed for US-Philippines military exercises
Island 140km south of Taiwan eyed for US-Philippines military exercises
2024/01/30 17:49