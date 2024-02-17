Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Pangolin walks into Taiwan convenience store ahead of World Pangolin Day

Checkup shows animal was not injured

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/17 19:21
Police put the pangolin into a cardboard box before transferring the animal to a veterinary center. (CNA, Kuanshan Police photo)

Police put the pangolin into a cardboard box before transferring the animal to a veterinary center. (CNA, Kuanshan Police photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A pangolin walked into a convenience store in Taitung County on the eve of World Pangolin Day, reports said Saturday (Feb. 17).

A shop assistant in Kuanshan Township heard the automatic door slide open around 8 p.m. Friday (Feb. 16), CNA reported. His first reaction was to greet the new customer with the word “Welcome!,” but he did not see anyone enter the store.

When he looked closer, he saw “something dark” crawl inside, but he could not tell what it was, so he decided to call the police. The officers put the animal in a cardboard box and took it to the WildOne Veterinary Hospital in Chihshang.

A checkup Saturday concluded that the pangolin had not suffered any injuries. The animals are sometimes hit by a vehicle or attacked by stray dogs. Hospital staff said they would soon select a time and place to release the pangolin back into the wild.

By coincidence, the pangolin’s visit to the convenience store occurred on the eve of World Pangolin Day, the third Saturday of each February. The Taipei Zoo marked the occasion by inviting speakers to explain how it cared for injured pangolins and which elements it considered for their release, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.
pangolin
World Pangolin Day
pangolin conservation
Taitung County
Kuanshan
WildOne Wildlife Rescue Center
WildOne
Taipei Zoo

RELATED ARTICLES

New Taipei's Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival
New Taipei's Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival
2024/02/16 16:28
Pangolins pictured in Pingtung pineapple plot
Pangolins pictured in Pingtung pineapple plot
2024/02/13 19:22
Taipei Zoo hikes ticket prices for 1st time in 27 years
Taipei Zoo hikes ticket prices for 1st time in 27 years
2024/02/06 15:39
'Green Tunnel’ in eastern Taiwan nearly cut down
'Green Tunnel’ in eastern Taiwan nearly cut down
2024/01/29 14:27
Southeast Taiwan county expects 1,000 visitors from Singapore
Southeast Taiwan county expects 1,000 visitors from Singapore
2024/01/20 19:23