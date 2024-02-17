Pangolin walks into Taiwan convenience store ahead of World Pangolin Day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A pangolin walked into a convenience store in Taitung County on the eve of World Pangolin Day, reports said Saturday (Feb. 17).

A shop assistant in Kuanshan Township heard the automatic door slide open around 8 p.m. Friday (Feb. 16), CNA reported. His first reaction was to greet the new customer with the word “Welcome!,” but he did not see anyone enter the store.

When he looked closer, he saw “something dark” crawl inside, but he could not tell what it was, so he decided to call the police. The officers put the animal in a cardboard box and took it to the WildOne Veterinary Hospital in Chihshang.

A checkup Saturday concluded that the pangolin had not suffered any injuries. The animals are sometimes hit by a vehicle or attacked by stray dogs. Hospital staff said they would soon select a time and place to release the pangolin back into the wild.

By coincidence, the pangolin’s visit to the convenience store occurred on the eve of World Pangolin Day, the third Saturday of each February. The Taipei Zoo marked the occasion by inviting speakers to explain how it cared for injured pangolins and which elements it considered for their release, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

