Taiwan travel agency unable to compensate Vietnam tour groups

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The “We Love Tour” travel agency said Saturday (Feb. 17) that due to its financial troubles, it was unable to compensate hundreds of travelers who were left stranded on the Vietnamese island of Phu Quoc during the Lunar New Year holiday.

The Tourism Administration said Friday (Feb. 16) it was banning the Taipei-based company from travel activities for three months. In addition to the Vietnam debacle, We Love Tour has debts totaling NT$10 million (US$319,000), inspectors from the administration found.

The three-month suspension also included a call on the tour organizer to compensate its 292 customers hit by the dispute with a local agency in Vietnam. However, the Travel Quality Assurance Association said Saturday it had been told by We Love Tour General Manager David Lin (林大鈞) the company was unable to come up with the compensation payments because of its financial situation, per CNA.

The association said it was willing to assist travelers with their efforts to obtain compensation and to file a lawsuit against We Love Tour for fraud. On Friday, it had already scrapped the travel agency’s membership.

As a result of the latest developments, the Tourism Administration said Saturday it was adding an NT$810,000 fine to the three-month suspension measure, per UDN. The company had been negligent of rules related to travel management, and had failed to sign necessary agreements and contracts, the administration said, explaining the rationale behind the extra fine.