US representatives champion close relations with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following news of the upcoming Taiwan visit by U.S. Representative Mike Gallagher, fellow lawmakers recently expressed their support for the East Asian nation.

Representative Dusty Johnson said he was also “planning to go on the trip” with Gallagher, per VOA.

Johnson said: “In Taiwan, we have an incredibly important partner. We have a freedom and democracy-loving people that need the support of Americans and I think we need to be sure we’re sending that message loud and clear.”

Representative Michelle Park Steel said she traveled to Taiwan with a delegation two years ago and said the trip was “very much eye-opening.” “We really have to work together with our allies such as Taiwan,” Steel said, adding, “We have to help Taiwan.”

Steel also pointed out the U.S. House of Representatives recently passed the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act, which includes a section on U.S.-Taiwan double-tax avoidance and paves the way for a bilateral tax agreement.

She said she was “very happy to be ending double taxation” and that there would be “much better trade between Taiwan and the United States” once a deal was reached.

Gallagher is expected to leave a seven-member delegation to Taiwan on Feb. 21. He is scheduled to meet politicians from Taiwan’s two major political parties, including President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜).

Gallagher's last trip to Taiwan was last February. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it has always welcomed visiting members of Congress.