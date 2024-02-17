Alexa
Taiwan singer Aaron Yan's travel ban over teen sex tape lifted

Yan's overseas travel ban lifted on condition he pays NT$1.5 million bail

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/17 15:43
Taiwanese singer Aaron Yan. (Facebook, Aaron Yan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A district court lifted a travel ban imposed on Taiwanese singer Aaron Yan (炎亞綸) as he is investigated for allegedly violating the Youth Sexual Exploitation Prevention Act (兒童及少年性剝削防制條例).

TikToker Raku accused Yan of forcing him to engage in sexual acts against his will and secretly shot video footage when he was 16 years old. In November, prosecutors indicted Yan for secretly filming and leaking an intimate video of a minor and barred him from traveling overseas.

In January, Taiwan's Shilin District Court rejected Yan's plea to lift travel restrictions for an overseas work commitment, as reported by UDN. With the deadline for the travel restrictions expiring on Feb. 25, a judicial panel recently conducted a hearing and issued a ruling.

The panel revealed that Yan requested the discontinuation of the travel ban during questioning. However, given the gravity of the offense and Yan's capacity and financial means to reside abroad for an extended period, the panel determined a reasonable concern about the risk of flight.

Despite this, the panel acknowledged Yan's consistent appearance in court, admission to criminal charges, and his permanent residence in Taiwan during the period of travel restrictions. They concluded that there is no evidence indicating an inclination by Yan to evade prosecution.

Moreover, Yan said during the trial that his career in the entertainment industry and side businesses relies on public perception and trust. The panel observed that Yan is acutely aware of the potential impact on his career if he were to flee or stay abroad without returning.

These factors, according to the panel, diminish the incentive for Yan to escape overseas and create psychological pressure and constraints. Taking into account the progress of subsequent legal proceedings, the panel ruled that travel restrictions could be lifted if Yan pays NT$1.5 million (US$47,000) in bail before 3 p.m. on Feb. 23. Failure to complete the bail payment would result in an eight-month extension of the overseas travel ban starting from Feb. 26.
Aaron Yan
sex tape
sexual abuse

