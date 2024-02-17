Taiwan to spend NT$3.49 billion on parts for domestic fighter jets

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Air Force is budgeting NT$3.49 billion (US$111.29 million) to buy spare parts for its aging Indigenous Defense Force (IDF) fighter jets, reports said Saturday (Feb. 17).

The 129 locally-made aircrafts have been in service since 1992, and are based in Taichung and Tainan. The planes were included in two upgrade programs, adding digital elements and electronic counter-countermeasure (ECCM) radar capabilities, per the Liberty Times.

The new contract focused on parts needed for the engines. Taichung-based Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) won the contract, which is valid from this month until the end of 2028.

Recent changes to the IDF fleet have centered on its weapons equipment. Also, Sky Sword II air-to-air missiles, Wan Chien II air-to-ground cruise missiles, and Hsiung Feng III supersonic missiles were added to the jets’ potential arsenal.