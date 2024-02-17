Taiwan legislative speaker holds meeting with AIT director

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American Institute in Taiwan Director Sandra Oudkirk met with Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) on Friday (Feb. 16).

Accompanied by Legislative Deputy Speaker Johnny Chiang (江啟臣), Han presented a spring couplet to Oudkirk wishing her a prosperous Year of the Dragon, Liberty Times reported. The two then held a 50-minute meeting.

Han later took to Facebook saying he was “honored” to welcome Oudkirk to the Legislative Yuan. He said their discussion was very pleasant and he hoped to “establish a good Taiwan-US friendship through frequent contacts in the future.”

Following tradition, diplomatic envoys usually make courtesy calls to the Legislative Yuan after a new speaker takes office. Oudkirk is the first foreign envoy received by Han. The Legislative Yuan will convene on Tuesday.

Han was elected speaker of the Legislative Yuan on Thursday (Feb. 1). He received 54 votes after a second round of voting, while the Democratic Progressive Party’s You Si-kun (游錫堃) gained 51 votes, and eight legislators from the Taiwan People's Party (TPP) abstained.