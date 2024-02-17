Taiwan’s TSMC says Japan chip production on schedule

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chip production at the new fab near the Japanese city of Kumamoto will start before the end of the year, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) said Saturday (Feb. 17).

The official opening was scheduled for Feb. 24, but some media reported trial production had already started, meaning the whole schedule could be moved up, per CNA. The reports named Apple Inc. as the TSMC customer insisting on a more rapid delivery of semiconductors.

The world’s largest contract chip manufacturer said that mass production would begin before the end of 2024 as originally planned. Each month, the fab will turn out 55,000 chips of the 12, 16, 22, and 28 nanometer types.

Next week’s ceremony will be attended by Japan Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, members of Japan’s imperial family, TSMC founder Morris Chang (張忠謀), Chair Mark Liu (劉德音), and CEO C.C. Wei (魏哲家) — who is slated to succeed Liu as company chair later in the year. TSMC said the event will focus on people and units involved in the construction of the factory.

The Kumamoto foundry will be operated by Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing (JASM), a joint venture between TSMC and Sony. The Taiwanese company has invested more than NT$270 billion (US$8.79 billion) in the project.