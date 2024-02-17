75% of Americans think China-Taiwan tensions important to US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Pew Research Center poll released on Friday (Feb. 16) shows the majority of Americans believe tensions between China and Taiwan impact U.S. interests and themselves personally.

The survey was conducted from Jan. 22-28 on how Americans view the importance of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the war between Israel and Hamas, and cross-strait tensions to U.S. interests. The results were similar, with 74% rating the war in Ukraine as important to U.S. national interests, while 75% held this view toward the Israel-Hamas war, and strained relations between China and Taiwan.

Regarding cross-strait tensions, 45% considered it very important to U.S. interests, while 30% thought it was somewhat important. In addition, 57% believe that troubled ties between China and Taiwan affect them personally, with 23% choosing "very" and 34% opting for "somewhat."

In terms of political affiliation, there was little difference in opinion on the matter. Among respondents who identify as Republican or lean Republican, 76% rate the issue as important to U.S. national interests, while 78% of Democrats or people leaning towards the party had this opinion.

A slightly higher percentage of Republicans at 62% take the matter personally, compared to 56% of Democrats who believe it has a personal impact.

As for age groups, the older Americans are, the more likely they are going to consider China-Taiwan tensions to be a matter of national and personal interest. When posed the question about the effect on national interests, 88% of adults aged 65 and over feel it is important, followed by 82% of adults aged 50-64, 69% of adults aged 30-49, and 63% of adults aged 18-29.

When it comes to whether people believe cross-strait tensions affect them personally, there is a 37 percentage point gap between young adults and the elderly. Only 40% and 48% of the 18-29 and 30-49 demographics believe it impacts them personally, contrasting with 65% and 77% of the 50-64 and 65 and over age groups.