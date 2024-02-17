Japan successfully launches H3 rocket

Japan successfully launched its next-generation H3 rocket Saturday, almost one year after the first failed due to engine ignition trouble.

The country's space agency, JAXA, said the rocket's initial flight has been smooth as planned.

The H3 rocket "was put into orbit," a JAXA official told French news agency AFP.

The announcement of the rocket's successful orbit was met with cheers throughout the space agency's control center.

The H3 rocket launched from Tanegashima Space Center's launch pad, two days later than planned due to weather-related delays.

An eye on North Korea

Jointly built by JAXA and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), the rocket is designed to carry heavier payloads for cheaper to space.

For this flight it was carrying two observation micro satellites into orbit. Separation of the micro satellites was also confirmed, JAXA's livestream announced.

The H3 had failed its initial launch in March last year, and adjustments had to be made to ignition system.

The latest success bolsters Japan's credentials as the global space race heats up.

Japan successfully landed its SLIM spacecraft, nicknamed the "Moon Sniper," on the lunar surface last month although its solar panels being misaligned.

