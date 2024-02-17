Taiwan fast food chains, convenience stores, cafes offer 'make-up' day discounts

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Multiple Taiwanese fast food chains, convenience stores, and coffee shops are offering special discounts for this year's "make-up" work day, a weekend day that is mandated for work and school to compensate for a holiday.

In 2024, the sole make-up day is Saturday (Feb. 17), which follows a seven-day break for Lunar New Year from Feb. 8-14. This is to compensate for Feb. 8, which was adjusted to add an extra day to the long holiday.

To lift the melancholy spirits of office workers, many businesses have launched promotional activities for the makeup day, reported Harper's Bazaar. These include free coffee giveaways, discounts on set meals, and buy-one-get-one-free ice cream.

Fastfood chains

McDonald's is offering its 2024 "Year of the Dragon Spring Coupon" from Feb. 17 to March 26. Examples of deals include an extra set of fries or six-piece McChicken Nuggets for NT$1, set meals for NT$101, and buy-one-get-one-free deals on select beverages.

KFC is offering 22 discounts from Feb. 17-29 that include buy-one-get-one-free deals on four selected snacks, seven tea sets starting at only NT$72, and 11 set meals at a discounted price of NT$111.

Convenience stores

From Feb. 17-20, 7-Eleven is holding its "Back to Office" discounts at more than 6,800 stores. Among its major promotions are discounts on coffee and tea drinks with buy-two-get-two-free and buy-one-get-one-free deals on select City series beverages.

FamilyMart will offer discounts on drinks and frozen products from Feb. 14-18. Customers can use two Fami!ce ice cream buy-one-get-one free coupons on each day of the promotion, while discounts on Let's Cafe beverages are available from Feb. 15-18.

OKmart is holding its "Buy-two-get-one-free Coffee" event on Feb. 17 at up to 9,000 stores across Taiwan. From Feb. 15-28, Hi-Life is offering discounted prices on its Hi Café Americano expresso and espresso latte drinks.

Coffee shops

On Saturday (Feb. 17), Starbucks is offering its "half price for the second cup" promotion for customers who purchase two large cups of hot or cold drinks of the same flavor. The maximum purchase limit for a single transaction is four cups (two cups at the original price and two cups at half price).

From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 17, Aunt Stella will serve free coffee at designated stores. With the same-day purchase receipt and check-in, customers can also receive two handmade cookies.

Customers who order any meal at Zhuo Ri on Saturday and pair it with an Americano coffee can enjoy a free refill. TOK customers who use the Uber Eats platform on Feb. 17 can get a buy-one-get-one-free discount on an Americano coffee or latte.