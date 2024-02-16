Navalny: World reacts to news of Kremlin critic's death

Russian prison officials say jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny died after feeling unwell

Russian President Vladimir Putin 'informed' of Navalny's death, says Kremlin

Navalny's allies say they cannot confirm news of his death

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Navalny ‘paid for his courage with his life’

Zelenskyy says Putin must be held accountable for Navalny's death

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russian leader Vladimir Putin of the murder of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

"Obviously, Navalny was killed by Putin, like so many thousands of others. Putin doesn't care who dies and seeks to maintain his position," the Ukrainian leader said at the joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

"Putin has to be held accountable," Zelenskyy added.

NATO chief: Russia must answer 'serious questions'

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says he was "deeply saddened and disturbed" by the reports that Navalny had died.

"We need to establish all the facts, and Russia needs to answer all the serious questions about the circumstances of his death," Stoltenberg said.

Navalny was in prison since January 2021, when he returned to Russia after recovering in Germany from nerve agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin

Germany's Scholz says Navalny 'paid for his courage with his life'

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was "very sad" about reports on the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in jail, saying it was a "terrible" sign of how Russia as a country had changed in recent years.

"He’s probably paid for his courage with his life," German chancellor said of Navalny.

"I met Navalny in Berlin and talked to him about his courage to return to Russia," Scholz pointed out at the joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin.

"Russia long ago stopped being a democracy," Sholz added.

UK PM Sunak salutes 'fiercest advocate for Russian democracy'

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has paid tribute to the Russian opposition leader, describing reports of his death as "terrible news."

"As the fiercest advocate for Russian democracy, Alexei Navalny demonstrated incredible courage throughout his life," Sunak said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"My thoughts are with his wife and the people of Russia, for whom this is a huge tragedy."

'His warning should have been heeded much earlier,' German health minister says

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach was among the first German politicians to pay tribute to Navalny.

"Today we no longer talk about heroes, but for me Navalny was a hero," said Lauterbach. "Through his resistance, he made it clear to the world early on that Putin is a ruthless criminal in office. His warning should have been heeded much earlier rest in peace."

France says Navalny paid with his life for resisting 'Russian oppression'

France said that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny had paid with his life for resisting the Russian regime.

"Alexei Navalny paid with his life for his resistance to a system of oppression," French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said on X, formerly Twitter.

"His death at a penal colony reminds us of the reality of Vladimir Putin's regime," Sejourne said, expressing condolences to Navalny's family and the Russian people.

Latvian president says Navalny was 'brutally murdered' by Kremlin

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics said on X on Friday that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was "brutally murdered by the Kremlin."

"Whatever your thoughts about Alexei Navalny as the politician, he was just brutally murdered by the Kremlin. That's a fact and that is something one should know about the true nature of Russia's current regime," he wrote.

"My condolences to the family and friends," Rinkevics added.

Navalny was previously poisoned with Russian nerve agent Novichok in 2020, causing him to fall into a coma and be flown to Germany for treatement. He eventually recovered and returned to Russia.

Putin informed of Navalny's death, Kremlin says

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed of Navalny's death.

"It has been reported to the president," Peskov told journalists, adding that "it should be up to the medics to clarify" the cause of death.

Navalny's aids have no confirmation of his death

Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said she has have no confirmation of Navalny's death at the prison in the town of Kharp.

"Alexei's lawyer is now flying to Kharp. As soon as we have some information, we will report it," she said.

In late December, Navalny said he had transferred to the "Polar Wolf" colony, officially known as the IK-3 penal colony, about 1,900 km (1,200 miles) northeast of Moscow.

Russian prison service says Navalny died

The Federal Prison Service said Navalny felt unwell after a walk on Friday and lost consciousness. Although an ambulance arrived and "all necessary resuscitation measures" were used, he died, according to the officials.

The causes of death are being established, a statement from the prison service said.