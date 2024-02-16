Taiwan students to receive up to 3 days of mental health leave per semester

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Education (MOE) recommends that students in higher education can apply for up to three days of mental health leave per semester, reports said Friday (Feb. 16).

An estimated 43 universities ha e already implemented a system of mental health leave, with the duration ranging from three to five days off per semester. Just before the start of the Lunar New Year holiday, the MOE sent a letter to colleges presenting its ideas on the subject, while emphasizing they were not mandatory.

Under the ministry plan, the maximum number of leave days will be set at three, per CNA. A trial run for high schools and vocational schools will start next month, with a more generalized introduction scheduled for the start of the 2024 academic year in August.

Students will be allowed to ask for half days or full days off without having to submit any proof. If the leave occurs during exam periods, an alternative date for the examination should be found, the report said.

The MOE proposal also encourages students to seek professional help, while calling on schools not to discriminate against students applying for mental health leave but to provide the necessary assistance.

The move toward mental health leave has been largely the result of campaigning by student activists pointing out the rising incidence of suicide and self-harm attempts on campus, the report said.