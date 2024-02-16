VinFast Partners with Five Dealers in Indonesia

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 February 2024 - At the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2024, VinFast Auto officially signed the Letter of Intent with five dealers in Indonesia. The signing marks an important step in expanding VinFast's distribution network in the Indonesian market and strengthening its brand recognition and competitiveness globally.







The first VinFast dealers in Indonesia include BAM, GCC, and GSU, with headquarters in Jakarta; MCA, based in Medan; and Majesty, headquartered in Batam. These agreements will help VinFast quickly establish its brand presence and link to local customers.



Indonesian dealers are expected to start selling the VF 5, VF e34, VF 6, and VF 7 models later this year following their official launches in the market. Pricing and sales details, including order times and after-sales policies, will be officially announced in the first half of 2024.



Mr. Tran Quoc Huy, VinFast Indonesia CEO, said: "VinFast is delighted to partner with leading automotive dealers in Indonesia to bring local customers modern, exciting, and eco-friendly mobility solutions. We believe these agreements pave the way for a strong development foundation for VinFast and its partners, while also unlocking boundless opportunities for the local and regional sustainable transportation industry."



Mr. Hartono Kurniawan, Director of BAM said: "We are thrilled to partner with VinFast, a brand renowned for its green vision and strong foundation in the electric vehicle industry. This strategic cooperation will bring high-quality, competitively priced vehicles with youthful design and outstanding after-sales support to the Indonesian market, promoting the development of the domestic electric vehicle industry."



VinFast aims to expand its electric vehicle distribution network this year to cover all major cities in Indonesia. This move demonstrates VinFast's determination to quickly become the preferred electric vehicle brand for Indonesian consumers, as well as illustrates its global vision, including the goal of promoting the zero-emission transportation revolution for a green future for everyone.



About VinFast

VinFast – a member of Vingroup – envisions driving the advancement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90 percent automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.



Strongly committed to the mission of a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.id.



