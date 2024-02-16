Taiwan calls meeting to discuss banned pork additive

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) will call in experts next week to discuss the banned food additive cimbuterol found in one box of pork slices, reports said Friday (Feb. 16).

The substance was detected by Taichung City food inspectors in a batch of frozen “pork Boston butt, sliced” from the Taiwan Sugar Corporation (Taisuco) last month. However, widespread tests since have failed to find the leanness additive in other boxes of pork.

The FDA said it would invite more than 10 experts from five different disciplines to conduct a discussion on Feb. 21. Taichung City Government and Taisuco will also be allowed to attend, per the Liberty Times.

Taichung tested the same lot of meat 22 times, each time concluding there was a residue of cimbuterol measuring less than 0.002 parts per million (ppm). Tests of other meat products, but also pork slices from the same batch, conducted by the FDA, the Ministry of Agriculture, and Taisuco, failed to detect any traces of cimbuterol.

Food safety officials said the find was highly unexpected as the additive was so expensive that using it did not make any commercial sense. Only laboratories would buy small quantities from overseas, according to officials.