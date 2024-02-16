Polymer Emulsions Market Navigating the Ascent Skyrocketing Market Size on the Radar

According to the latest research report on the Polymer Emulsions Market by Report Ocean, there is a notable increase in growth opportunities projected for the forthcoming years. This comprehensive report offers valuable insights across a range of market segments, providing crucial details about market conditions, growth catalysts, and a competitive evaluation. The report spans 104 pages and is complemented by tables and visual aids, making it a vital resource for businesses and investors seeking a comprehensive grasp of the Market.

The global polymer emulsions market revenue was around US$ 30.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 58.2 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Polymer emulsion is a type of polymer diffusion in which polymer particles are suspended in a liquid medium, generally in water. Emulsions are colloidal systems formed with two immiscible phases like oil and water, stabilized by an emulsifying or a surfactant agent. In polymer emulsions, the distributed phase consists of polymer particles generally in the nanometer to micrometer range. These particles are formed by the emulsification method, which concerns the dispersion of the polymer in water utilizing shear forces, mechanical agitation, or chemical emulsifiers.

– Arkema Group

– Asahi Kasei Corporation

– BASF SE

– Celanese Corporation

– Clariant

– DIC Corporation

– Dow

– Gellner Industrial LLC

– Halltech Inc.

– Interpolymer Co. Ltd.

– Momentive

– Resil Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

– Synthomer PLC

– The Lubrizol Corporation

– Wacker Chemie AG

– Akzo Nobel

– N.V.

– Mallard Creek Polymers

– Trinseo

– The increased demand from the construction and building industry is the prior factor pushing the growth of the polymer emulsion market.

– The rising demand for bio-based polymer emulsion will further propel the growth of the polymer emulsion market.

– Fluctuating prices of raw materials are a major obstacle to the growth of the polymer emulsion market.

– The notable demand for low-VOC goods ensures that the use of renewable materials is consistently in demand. This creates a lucrative possibility for the polymer emulsions market.

The COVID-19 had a significant influence on the polymer emulsions industry. In the beginning, the polymer emulsions market faced trouble in the supply chain due to lockdown and reduced manufacturing activities.

Also, the pandemic highlighted the importance of health and hygiene, there was an increased demand for products like coatings, paints, and adhesives that depend on polymer emulsions mainly in the healthcare and construction sector.

In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the polymer emulsions market in terms of share and is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region encounters rapid urbanization and industrialization, leading to expanded infrastructure development and construction activities.

The global polymer emulsions market segmentation focuses on Type, End-Use Industry, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

– Acrylic

– Vinyl Acetate

– SB latex

– Others

Segmentation based on End-Use Industry

– Building and Construction

– Automotive

– Textile

– Paints and coatings

– Adhesives and sealants

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

