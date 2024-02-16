Tainan hosts historic dual international orchid expos

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 23rd World Orchid Conference (WOC) and the 20th Taiwan International Orchid Show (TIOS) coincide, showcasing Taiwan's floral legacy and cultural vibrance.

Tainan is set to make history by hosting two prestigious international orchid expos simultaneously. The 23rd WOC, often dubbed the “Orchid Olympics,” and the 20th TIOS will dazzle visitors from Feb. 24 to March 10 at the Taiwan Orchid Technology Park and ICC Tainan.

This milestone was achieved after 12 years of effort. The 23rd WOC will spotlight Taiwan's orchid conservation, history, research, and applications, while the 20th TIOS promises a vibrant display, incorporating the city's rich culture, myths, gastronomy, and architecture spanning four centuries.

During the announcement ceremony on Friday (Feb. 16), Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) highlighted how the city has transformed the orchid industry into a multifaceted sector that blends horticulture, arts, aesthetics, and smart technologies.

These floral extravaganzas coincide with the 400th anniversary of Tainan's founding and are synchronized with the 2024 Taiwan Lantern Festival. Mayor Huang encouraged visitors not to miss the chance to explore Tainan with these spectacular events happening simultaneously.

Taiwan boasts a rich variety of orchid plants, with a century-long history of orchid cultivation. The country has been committed to promoting orchid variety rights, investing in orchid certification, and collecting species from around the world. Orchids, accounting for 90% of Taiwan's flower exports, have an annual market value of NT$7 billion (US$223 million), according to the Agriculture and Food Agency.