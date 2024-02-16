Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan's HeySong to hike prices by as much as 25%

HeySong Sarsaparilla Drink, C&C sport beverage set to rise NT$25 per can

  101
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/16 16:30
HeySong Sarsaparilla Drink. (HeySong Corporation image)

HeySong Sarsaparilla Drink. (HeySong Corporation image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — HeySong Corporation, a Taiwanese beverage company, has announced a price hike of up to 25% next month, citing inflationary pressures.

On Friday (Feb. 16), HeySong attributed the decision to the escalating costs of raw materials, packaging, transportation, and personnel, reported UDN. Various products, including FIN, C&C, and HeySong Sarsaparilla Drink, will see prices rise by over 10%, with the steepest increase of 25% affecting 330 ml cans of the latter two.

HeySong Chair Chang Pin-tang (張斌堂) noted a substantial increase in raw material prices in 2023 compared to 2022, with sugar prices alone surging by 14%. He anticipates an additional 20% spike in sugar prices this year due to the appreciation of the U.S. dollar and the Red Sea crisis.

The price adjustments are set to take effect on March 1, primarily targeting products containing sugar or milk. The company said that certain items have not undergone price adjustments for 10 to 20 years.

Among the specific changes, the 975 ml bottles of the FIN sports drink will increase from NT$35 to NT$39, while the 580 ml bottles of the FIN series will rise from NT$25 to NT$29. The 500 ml bottle of the C&C sparking drink series will see a hike from NT$29 to NT$35. The most significant increase will be observed in the 330 ml cans of C&C and HeySong Sarsaparilla Drink, rising from NT$20 to NT$25, reflecting a 25% surge.

HeySong highlighted that the FIN and C&C series, with market tenures exceeding 20 and 10 years, respectively, have never undergone a price adjustment before.

HeySong
HeySong Sarsaparilla Drink
C&C
inflation
price hike
price hikes
soft drinks
beverages

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan inflation drops below 2% for January
Taiwan inflation drops below 2% for January
2024/02/06 17:42
Taipei Zoo hikes ticket prices for 1st time in 27 years
Taipei Zoo hikes ticket prices for 1st time in 27 years
2024/02/06 15:39
Burger King Taiwan hikes prices on 17 items by as much as NT$20
Burger King Taiwan hikes prices on 17 items by as much as NT$20
2024/01/09 13:03
Taiwan's Apple Sidra back on store shelves
Taiwan's Apple Sidra back on store shelves
2023/12/29 17:22
Taiwan's Apple Sidra resurrected after 6-month ban
Taiwan's Apple Sidra resurrected after 6-month ban
2023/12/19 12:07