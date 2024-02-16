On-demand Logistics Market Journey to the Pinnacle Anticipating Skyrocketing Market Size

According to the latest research report on the On-demand Logistics Market by Report Ocean, there is a notable increase in growth opportunities projected for the forthcoming years. This comprehensive report offers valuable insights across a range of market segments, providing crucial details about market conditions, growth catalysts, and a competitive evaluation. The report spans 104 pages and is complemented by tables and visual aids, making it a vital resource for businesses and investors seeking a comprehensive grasp of the Market.

The global on-demand logistics market revenue was around US$ 14.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 80.6 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

On-demand logistics is a modern logistics technique that allows companies to fulfill orders of customers as soon as they are placed. It assists the companies in extending their customer reach by delivering the order of customer within next-day, same-day, or 2-days. Also, it can help multichannel retailing, which automates and streamlines the fulfillment process for the orders of customers which are obtained via numerous sales channels.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global on-demand logistics market are: –

– A1-Sameday Delivery Service, Inc.

– Amazon.com, Inc.

– Deutsche Post DHL Group

– Dropoff, Inc

– DSV A/S

– FedEx

– Flirty (Skydrop)

– Jet Delivery, Inc.

– Power Link Expedite Corporation

– Uber Technologies, Inc.

– United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

– XPO Logistics, Inc.

– Other prominent key players

Scope of the Report

The research report on the Global On-demand Logistics Market provides a comprehensive and detailed analysis of the industry. It encompasses vital elements such as industry size, market share, prominent players, segments, and sub-segments. This research document serves as a crucial tool for gaining deeper insights into the present state of the market and its prospective growth until the year 2032.



Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The growth of the global on-demand logistics market is driven, due to the expansion of the e-commerce industry globally, and the rise in demand for fast delivery of packages.

– Due to higher logistics costs and poor infrastructure is the factor inhibiting the growth of the on-demand logistics market.

– The development of aerial delivery drones that operate smoothly in geographically challenging areas is the element anticipated to present growth possibilities during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in travel bans, flight cancellations, and the implementation of quarantine actions, which caused a massive uproar in the logistics activities and the supply chain across the world. The influence of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in temporary limitations on the movement of goods and workforce changes.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global on-demand logistics market during the forecast period. The growth in the online shopping activities pursued by the requirement for the availability of products within a shorter period has allowed the companies to deliver same-day on-demand delivery services to local customers, which has increased the growth of the on-demand logistics market across the region.

Also, the advanced income of the consumers has boosted the demand for the availability of products, which has also increased the development of the on-demand logistics market across the region.

Global On-demand Logistics Market Drivers and Restraints





Segmentation Outline

The global on-demand logistics market segmentation focuses on Service Type, End User, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Service Type

– Transportation

– Warehousing

– Value Added Services

Segmentation based on End User

– B2B

– B2C

– C2C

Segmentation based on Application

– Retail and E-commerce

– Healthcare

– Manufacturing

– Documents and Letters

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

