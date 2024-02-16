Taiwan, India ink labor cooperation deal

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India and the India Taipei Association signed a memorandum of understanding on labor cooperation on Friday (Feb. 16) via video conferencing.

Though details of the agreement have not yet been disclosed, the deal comes after lengthy negotiations. Taiwan and India began talks on labor cooperation as early as 2020, but discussions were halted during the pandemic, CNA reported. Negotiations resumed after the pandemic waned and the content of the deal was largely finalized in September.

The deal comes as Taiwan seeks to hire more Indian workers to address labor shortages in the manufacturing, construction, agriculture, and fishery industries.

In November, false rumors that the agreement would allow 100,000 Indian migrant workers into Taiwan were spread via social media. In response, Taiwan Labor Minister Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) urged the public not to fall into the trap of cognitive warfare.

Taiwan Representative to India Baushuan Ger (葛葆萱) met with the Chief Minister of India’s Mizoram state, Lalduhoma on Feb. 12. Ger said on X that the “fruitful” meeting included talks on labor mobility, education, and agricultural cooperation. “Exciting opportunities ahead!” he said.

According to India’s Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian government has labor cooperation or talent mobility agreements with multiple countries, including Japan, Denmark, the U.K., France, and Israel.