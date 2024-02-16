Taiwan government introduces platform for public opinion

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Development Council (NDC) announced its new “Public Policy Online Participation Platform” to solicit policy suggestions from citizens in a press release on Friday (Feb. 16), per CNA.

The NDC said, in the spirit of the Open Government Partnership (OGP) that was established in 2011 by countries like the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil, Taiwan launched its own Open Government National Action Plan (OGNAP) in 2021. It marks an important milestone in promoting open government in the country. The Action Plan is set to run from January 2021 to May 2024.

The NDC said the main goal of the OGNAP is to demonstrate to the international community its determination to achieve an open government and to strengthen its connections with countries sharing similar ideals.

As the current plan is set to expire in May, the NDC has invited the public to participate in the drafting process of the next phase. After an evaluation process, these suggestions will become “commitments,” or focuses for the government in the future.

The NDC said that proposals will be collected on the Public Policy Online Participation Platform until March 8. As long as they adhere to the core principles of transparency, participation, accountability, and inclusiveness of open government, everyone can provide governance opinions and ideas, the Council said.

The NDC hopes the collected suggestions can be realized in the future.

Founded in 2014, the NDC oversees the planning, coordination, and review of resources for national development.