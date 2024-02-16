Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Honduras owes Taiwan more than US$440 million

Taiwan provided financial aid for development in Honduras before it cut ties

  142
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/16 14:45
Honduran President Xiomara Castro. (Reuters photo)

Honduran President Xiomara Castro. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Honduras owes Taiwan more than US$400 million (NT$13.8 billion) despite cutting diplomatic relations last March.

The Central American country has a debt of US$449 million with Taiwan, US$3.3 million of which is owed to the Land Bank of Taiwan, La Prensa reported. The debts began accruing in 1999.

Taiwan provided the funds for Honduras to spend on house reconstruction programs, school infrastructure, school meals, and the Better Life Voucher program (Bono Vida Mejor).

Honduras maintained diplomatic relations with Taiwan for 82 years before establishing ties with China, in the hope of "greater economic support and loans" from Beijing, per La Prensa. However, expectations for better tariff benefits, particularly in the shrimp industry, have been dashed as China fell short of its economic promises.

National Aquaculturists Association of Honduras Executive Director Javier Amador said Honduras has not been able to secure markets with favorable prices like Taiwan, according to Now News.

He said China only offered 50% of the prices Taiwan had afforded to Honduras, resulting in a loss of US$15 million in foreign exchange and at least 10,000 job opportunities since last March. Several shrimp farms have already closed down, Amador said.

Shrimp farmer Catalino Canales criticized China's promises as "empty," saying everything has been in decline since breaking ties with Taiwan, per Now News. Canales emphasized that packaging factories are the most affected, with warehouses full of products but unable to sell. Taiwan used to comprise up to 70%-80% of Honduras' shrimp exports, he said.
Taiwan-Honduras relations
debt
shrimp industry
shrimp

RELATED ARTICLES

China's Evergrande ordered to liquidate
China's Evergrande ordered to liquidate
2024/01/29 14:57
Man in northern Taiwan sentenced to 5 years for attempted murder
Man in northern Taiwan sentenced to 5 years for attempted murder
2024/01/18 12:27
Loan shark ring busted same day as in-debt teen beaten to death in New Taipei
Loan shark ring busted same day as in-debt teen beaten to death in New Taipei
2023/08/24 19:54
US Congress averts historic default, approves debt-limit suspension
US Congress averts historic default, approves debt-limit suspension
2023/06/02 12:35
Letter to Editor: Politics that led to Honduran-Taiwan diplomatic break-up
Letter to Editor: Politics that led to Honduran-Taiwan diplomatic break-up
2023/04/01 08:30