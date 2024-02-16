Taiwan signs Lafayette frigate parts contract with France

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has signed a NT$2.49 billion (US$79.37 million) contract with France for parts to keep its Lafayette frigates combat-ready, reports said Friday (Feb. 16).

Taiwan procured six frigates from France in 1991 at a total cost of US$2.8 billion. The deal later became mired in controversy, involving allegations of kickbacks, the death of a Taiwanese Navy officer, and years of legal wrangling.

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) said the latest contract signed by its procurement team in Europe would allow the Lafayettes to maintain their level of combat readiness, per CNA.

Taiwan faces the deployment of Chinese naval ships in areas close to the country on an almost daily basis, in addition to intrusions by Chinese military planes into its air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

The validity of the contract was set from Jan. 18, 2024, until Jan. 18, 2026, with Kaohsiung City named as the location of its execution. The frigates, listed as Kang Ding-class vessels, were part of the 124th fleet based at the Zuoying naval base in the city.