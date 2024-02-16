Netflix show 'Somebody Feed Phil' films Taiwan's cuisine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The latest season of the Netflix travel documentary series "Somebody Feed Phil" will feature its host sampling dishes in Taipei along with some Taiwanese and foreign celebrities.

The trailer for the seventh season of the program, which features American TV writer and producer Philip Rosenthal, was released on YouTube on Friday (Feb. 16). This season's destinations include Mumbai, Washington D.C., Dubai, Kyoto, Iceland, Orlando, Scotland, and Taipei.

Rosenthal will be accompanied in the Taipei episode by Former NBA player Dwight Howard, Taiwanese comedian Brian Tseng (曾博恩), and Taiwanese sports anchor Aaron Yang (楊正磊), reported CNA. The episode featuring Taipei along with the rest of the season will be released on March 1.

The comedy star of the show is the creator of the popular, long-running sitcom "Everybody Loves Raymond." The series shares Rosenthal's adventures as he travels around to world to experience authentic local cuisine.

According to Netflix, this season has been expanded to eight episodes "uncovering hidden gems and encountering the heart and soul of each city with each bite." The streaming site added that during the program, Rosenthal "forges connections through the universal language of food, celebrating the joy of discovery; and the shared experience of breaking bread together."