Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Netflix show 'Somebody Feed Phil' films Taiwan's cuisine

Philip Rosenthal dines with Dwight Howard, Brian Tseng, and Aaron Yang in Taipei

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/16 14:51
Philip Rosenthal samples snacks  in Taipei night market. (Netflix image)

Philip Rosenthal samples snacks  in Taipei night market. (Netflix image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The latest season of the Netflix travel documentary series "Somebody Feed Phil" will feature its host sampling dishes in Taipei along with some Taiwanese and foreign celebrities.

The trailer for the seventh season of the program, which features American TV writer and producer Philip Rosenthal, was released on YouTube on Friday (Feb. 16). This season's destinations include Mumbai, Washington D.C., Dubai, Kyoto, Iceland, Orlando, Scotland, and Taipei.

Rosenthal will be accompanied in the Taipei episode by Former NBA player Dwight Howard, Taiwanese comedian Brian Tseng (曾博恩), and Taiwanese sports anchor Aaron Yang (楊正磊), reported CNA. The episode featuring Taipei along with the rest of the season will be released on March 1.

The comedy star of the show is the creator of the popular, long-running sitcom "Everybody Loves Raymond." The series shares Rosenthal's adventures as he travels around to world to experience authentic local cuisine.

According to Netflix, this season has been expanded to eight episodes "uncovering hidden gems and encountering the heart and soul of each city with each bite." The streaming site added that during the program, Rosenthal "forges connections through the universal language of food, celebrating the joy of discovery; and the shared experience of breaking bread together."
travel show
foodie
Philip Rosenthal
Somebody Feed Phil
Taiwanese food
Taiwanese cuisine
Taiwan night markets

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei Metro opens cyberpunk-themed bar
Taipei Metro opens cyberpunk-themed bar
2024/02/03 18:55
Michelin-starred Taiwan restaurant debuts in Taipei 101
Michelin-starred Taiwan restaurant debuts in Taipei 101
2024/02/01 14:23
Taipei eateries offering winter strawberry treats
Taipei eateries offering winter strawberry treats
2024/01/17 11:53
Taipei named 5th best foodie destination in the world
Taipei named 5th best foodie destination in the world
2023/12/22 17:19
Taipei Mandarin Oriental's Bencotto elevates Italian cuisine with new Michelin-starred chef
Taipei Mandarin Oriental's Bencotto elevates Italian cuisine with new Michelin-starred chef
2023/12/15 10:56