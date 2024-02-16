Kaohsiung Lotto 6/49 player hits NT$164 million jackpot

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A lucky Taiwan Lottery player has become the sole winner of the Lotto 6/49 (大樂透, Grand Lottery) jackpot.

The Taiwan Lottery on Wednesday (Feb. 14) announced that a Lotto 6/49 player won the NT$164 million (US$5.22 million) jackpot. It said the person bought the winning ticket at the Zhuwang Lottery Shop on Dashe Road in Kaohsiung's Lujhu District, reported Liberty Times.

The winning numbers this time were 07, 12, 19, 26, 32, and 39, while the special number was 44.

The Taiwan Lottery raised the jackpots by NT$970 million during the Lunar New Year period. The funds will be spread over the Super Lotto, Lotto 6/49, and Bingo Bingo, and the company also launched five scratch lottery products.

The Lotto 6/49 will see drawings 19 days in a row from Feb. 6 to 24. In addition, buyers can also win 360 sets of NT$1 million during the same period.