Northeasterly winds give way to warm weather across Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — WeatherRisk meteorologist Fang Jun-yuan (方俊元) said a weak weather front will soon pass aided by northeasterly monsoon winds leading to brief showers in the north and sunny to partly cloudy weather in Yilan and Hualien on Friday (Feb. 16).

Northeasterly monsoon winds will continue to dissipate on Saturday (Feb. 17), as weather across Taiwan will be drier with most areas experiencing sunshine or partial cloud cover. Temperatures will rise in the daytime, but evenings will dip as low as 12 C in the north and 14 C in other areas, per BCC.

Fang said sunny and stable weather will last until next Wednesday (Feb. 21). Temperatures will rise with central and southern areas reaching highs upwards of 30 C, with northern and eastern areas ranging between 27 and 28 C.

According to Fang, pleasant weather will give way to another weather front on Thursday (Feb. 22). This front will bring potential rain in the north and east.