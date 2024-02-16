All lights on for 2024 Taipei Lantern Festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2024 Taipei Lantern Festival will be in full swing starting Saturday (Feb. 17) as all 123 lighting installations across the west part of the capital are illuminated.

Spanning venues around the MRT Ximen and Beimen stations, as well as Sec. 1 of Zhonghua Rd., the month-long event extends beyond the traditional Lantern Festival on Feb. 24, the fifteenth day of the first month in the lunar calendar.

The festival's centerpiece is the Blessing Dragon, a three-story metal lantern designed by Taiwanese lighting artist Sammy Liu (劉治良). Every half hour, this centerpiece offers a three-minute light show synchronized with music.

Among the festival's highlights are the "night little dragons," a fleet of dragon-themed vehicles weaving through the event venues. Additionally, an interactive illumination display at the historic Taipei North Gate and a luminous artwork by Japanese visual artist Miwa Komatsu promise to enchant visitors.

The city’s tourism agency recommends three Taipei Metro routes to access the showcase. Visitors can reach the Ximen, Zhonghua Road, and North Gate display zones by taking the MRT to Ximen Station (Exit 1), Taipei Main Station, or Beimen Station (Exit 1).

For more information, visit the 2024 Taipei Lantern Festival website.

Blessing Dragon, the main lantern of the 2024 Taipei Lantern Festival. (Department of Information and Tourism photo)



An interactive illumination display at the historic Taipei North Gate. (Department of Information and Tourism photo)