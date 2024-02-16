China's intimidation of Taiwan is a global issue

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The international community should stand with Taiwan as it continues to face Beijing’s political and military intimidation, Taiwan Representative to Canada Harry Tseng (曾厚仁) said in an iPolitics opinion article published Tuesday (Feb. 13).

“This unjustified aggression towards Taiwan, if left unchecked, will be felt far beyond Taiwan and China,” Tseng said.

He pointed out that ahead of the presidential election China intensified its disinformation campaign to influence Taiwanese to back pro-Beijing candidates. After Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) claimed victory, Beijing disregarded the results, claiming it did not represent the mainstream public opinion nor would it stop “the inevitable trend of China’s unification,” he said.

Two days after the election, Nauru severed diplomatic ties with Taiwan and officially recognized China, Tseng said. In February, Beijing announced changes to flight routes in the Taiwan Strait it had made without consultation with Taiwan as required by the International Civil Aviation Organization, he said.

“It is in knowing China would retaliate that our people cast their votes to say no to China. Nothing is more loud and clear,” the representative said.

Tseng said Canada is no stranger to Chinese “interference, disinformation, and intimidation campaigns,” citing hearings by the Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions in response to Chinese foreign interference in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.

“Like Taiwan, Canada knows that China’s interference in its democratic process must be called out before it is too late,” he said, adding that the hearings demonstrate how much the Canadians value their democracy.

“China’s punitive actions against Taiwan for election outcomes unfavourable to its interests should raise alarms for Canada,” Tseng warned.

After China revealed its altered flight routes, more than 20 Canadian lawmakers urged the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to address China’s unilateral modification of flight routes in a letter. They demanded ICAO head Salvatore Sciacchitano respond to China changing its M503, W121, W122, and W123 flight routes without prior consultations with Taiwan.

"This not only seriously jeopardizes aviation safety, peace and stability in the region but also undermines the status quo across the Taiwan Strait," the parliamentarians said. They requested Sciacchitano to “convey these pressing concerns” to Beijing and to encourage China to engage in dialogue with Taiwan on this matter.