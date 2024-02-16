2 Taiwanese streamers face jail time in Cambodia for fake kidnapping

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Cambodian officials vowed to impose harsh penalties on two Taiwanese streamers after they staged a fake kidnapping.

At a Thursday (Feb. 15) press conference, Chen Neng-chuan (陳能釧), who goes by the handle “Goodnight Chicken" (晚安小雞) and Lu Tsu-hsien (魯祖顯) who goes by Ah Nao (阿闹) were brought before Cambodian media by authorities. Officials also presented evidence seized from the two men allegedly used as part of their ruse, such as torn clothing, toy guns, fake blood, masks, wigs, mobile phones, and video production equipment.

Kuoch Chamroeun, governor of Preah Sihanouk Province, attended the press conference along with about 20 police. Chen and Lu stood with their hands cuffed as they were accused of producing fake video content that "violated the honor, order, and security of Sihanoukville."



(CNA photo)

The Cambodia China Times reported that Kuoch presented the shooting script of the two suspects, saying Chen and Lu had written it before going to Cambodia, and after their arrival, they planned to shoot the video in January. They initially went to Phnom Penh but were unsuccessful, so they proceeded to Sihanoukville. After filming there, they intended to go to Siem Reap for further shooting.

Before the cameras, Chen and Lu knelt and asked for forgiveness in Mandarin and English. They expressed their hope that Cambodian authorities would give them a chance to use their influence to capture the authentic side of Cambodia and inform netizens of the stable security situation, contrary to the negative portrayal by international media reports.



Shirt was deliberately torn to make it appear as if Chen had been assaulted. (Facebook, New-Reporter.com photo)

Kuoch said that the two had "made serious mistakes, and according to Cambodian law, they must bear legal responsibility." Kuoch said they would be prosecuted and can only deported after they have served their sentences.

"I think this problem is very serious and a verbal reprimand is not enough. If we forgive them, then other people will continue to fabricate similar falsehoods and smear Cambodia's image," added Kuoch.



Props and masks seized from Chen and Lu. (Facebook, New-Reporter.com photo)



Fake blood along with other items seized. (CNA photo)