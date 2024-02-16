Alexa
Taiwan's DPP appoints new international affairs department head

Wen Lii aims to facilitate exchanges with political parties, think tanks, civil society

  120
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/16 09:57
Newly appointed head of DPP's Department of International Affairs Wen Lii. (Facebook, Wen Lii photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Wen Lii (李問), the former head of the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Matsu Islands County chapter, will take over as director of the party’s international affairs department and also serve as spokesperson, the DPP announced on Friday (Feb. 15).

Lii has the academic qualifications and has previously worked as a reporter for the Taipei Times, according to a DPP press release. He also once served as a policy staff member in the international department and has worked in national security and diplomacy.

The DPP said it hopes to leverage Lii’s experience to facilitate exchanges with political parties, think tanks, and civil society; inspire Taiwanese youth to participate in global affairs by working closely with NGOs; and pave the way for the next generation of policy experts through more international exchanges.

The party said it will continue interacting with various national-level groups, deepen dialogue, solicit opinions from all sectors of society, and consolidate support. The appointment comes as the DPP prepares for a third presidential term.
Democratic Progressive Party
DPP
Wen Lii
Department of International Affairs
Taiwan politics

