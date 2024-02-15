VinFast Introduces Range of Right-Hand Drive Electric Vehicles

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 February 2024 - VinFast Auto today debuts the company's first range of right-hand drive electric vehicles at the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2024. Indonesia's President, Joko Widodo, made a notable appearance at the event and autographed the VF 5 showcased in VinFast's booth. The official launch in the Indonesian market, marked by this event, signifies the next step in VinFast's global expansion and underscores its dedication to fostering sustainable transportation locally and globally.





At IIMS 2024, VinFast displays the VF 5, VF e34, VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9 models, ranging from A-SUV to E-SUV segments. With the main message of VinFast's exhibition being "Living Unbound", the company aims to offer more sustainable transportation offerings and inspire Indonesian consumers to explore the limitless potential of a modern and sustainable transportation future.



Indonesia is the first country where VinFast will introduce right-hand drive electric vehicles, illustrating the company's advanced manufacturing capabilities and determination to develop electric vehicles and bring green transportation to all markets. VF 5, VF e34, VF 6, and VF 7, belonging to segments A to C, are slated to be the first electric vehicle models to launch in Indonesia.





VinFast's vehicles have a modern, youthful design, are integrated with advanced technology to meet the diverse needs of many consumers, and offered with flexible sales and outstanding after-sales policies, making sustainable transportation more accessible to everyone.



To ensure convenient charging, VinFast will partner with local suppliers to establish a nationwide charging network. This ambitious plan will enable seamless electric mobility for Indonesian customers, significantly boosting sustainable transportation adoption in the market.



Mr. Tran Quoc Huy, VinFast Indonesia CEO, said: "VinFast is proud to participate in IIMS 2024 and introduce smart, eco-friendly vehicles, empowering Indonesian consumers with diverse choices for sustainable mobility. We are confident that VinFast's comprehensive electric mobility platform will make electric vehicles more accessible to everyone, serving as a catalyst for the country's transition to clean energy."



Driven by a long-term vision for sustainable transportation, VinFast, as previously announced, will build a local electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Indonesia with a projected capacity of 50,000 cars per year. VinFast's planned factory is expected to create thousands of jobs and contribute to the development of a robust domestic electric vehicle industry. When operational, the plant will also represent a key link in VinFast's global electric vehicle supply chain.



Hashtag: #VinFast



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About VinFast

VinFast (Stock code: VFS) – a member of Vingroup – envisions driving the advancement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90 percent automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.



Strongly committed to the mission of a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.id.



