Taiwanese short film ‘Nai Nai and Wai Po’ heads to Oscars

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The short film "Nai Nai and Wai Po" was nominated for an Oscar, per CNA.

Taiwanese-American filmmaker Sean Wang directed the film, which tells the story of his “Nai Nai” and “Wai Po,” which mean paternal and maternal grandmother in Chinese.

The movie was shot in 2021 when Wang moved back to the Bay Area in California, per CNBC. It reflects upon themes such as mortality and essential things in life through the charming lenses of Wang’s grandmothers.

Upon hearing news of the nomination, Wang and his family were reportedly seen with joyful faces, overflowing with emotions.

“Making films about my family helps me bridge the gap in my life as a human — seeing my mom not just as my mom or my grandmother, not just as my grandmother, but as people,” Wang said, reported AP News.

The film premiered at SXSW in 2023. It can be viewed on Disney+ and Hulu.