Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwanese short film ‘Nai Nai and Wai Po’ heads to Oscars

Director Sean Wang makes a loving tribute to his grandmothers

By Michael Nakhiengchanh, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/15 17:55
'Nai Nai and Wai Po.' (Facebook post)

'Nai Nai and Wai Po.' (Facebook post)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The short film "Nai Nai and Wai Po" was nominated for an Oscar, per CNA.

Taiwanese-American filmmaker Sean Wang directed the film, which tells the story of his “Nai Nai” and “Wai Po,” which mean paternal and maternal grandmother in Chinese.

The movie was shot in 2021 when Wang moved back to the Bay Area in California, per CNBC. It reflects upon themes such as mortality and essential things in life through the charming lenses of Wang’s grandmothers.

Upon hearing news of the nomination, Wang and his family were reportedly seen with joyful faces, overflowing with emotions.

“Making films about my family helps me bridge the gap in my life as a human — seeing my mom not just as my mom or my grandmother, not just as my grandmother, but as people,” Wang said, reported AP News.

The film premiered at SXSW in 2023. It can be viewed on Disney+ and Hulu.
Sean Wang
Nai Nai and Wai Po
SXSW
Oscars

RELATED ARTICLES

SXSW 2024 to feature 6 Taiwanese bands
SXSW 2024 to feature 6 Taiwanese bands
2024/02/11 15:51
Taiwanese film 'Island in Between' receives Oscar nomination
Taiwanese film 'Island in Between' receives Oscar nomination
2024/01/24 11:12
K-pop rapper, Oscar winner shine at GQ MOTY in Taiwan
K-pop rapper, Oscar winner shine at GQ MOTY in Taiwan
2023/11/21 15:12
Taiwan submits horror comedy ‘Marry My Dead Body’ to Oscars
Taiwan submits horror comedy ‘Marry My Dead Body’ to Oscars
2023/08/30 20:44
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' love song to Taiwanese parents
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' love song to Taiwanese parents
2023/03/14 17:52