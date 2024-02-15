Taiwan sees no timetable for migrant workers at hotels

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — There is no timetable for a decision on allowing migrant workers to accept jobs in the hotel sector, the Ministry of Labor (MOL) said Thursday (Feb. 15).



The hospitality sector began urging the government last year to import workers, with the MOL promising to study the issue. Hotel operators said they faced a shortage of 8,000 workers, including 5,500 cleaners.

According to the MOL, the Tourism Administration submitted a proposal in early February, but a meeting of academics wanted to receive more details. The MOL is waiting for the administration’s response before holding more discussions, per CNA.

MOL Vice Minister Chen Ming-jen (陳明仁) emphasized alternatives to foreign workers, including women returning to work, middle-aged and senior staff, and retrained workers. Academics also suggested more differentiation between hotels and bed and breakfasts, with different salary levels.

Chen said there was no single way to solve the staff shortages in the hotel sector, so different methods had to be applied simultaneously. He acknowledged that conditions had not evolved as expected, though by the end of 2023, there had been some improvements.