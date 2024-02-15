Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan sees no timetable for migrant workers at hotels

Ministry of Labor waits for more details from Tourism Administration

  148
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/15 17:01
The Ministry of Labor is waiting for more details from the Tourism Administration about plans for migrant workers at hotels. 

The Ministry of Labor is waiting for more details from the Tourism Administration about plans for migrant workers at hotels.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — There is no timetable for a decision on allowing migrant workers to accept jobs in the hotel sector, the Ministry of Labor (MOL) said Thursday (Feb. 15).

The hospitality sector began urging the government last year to import workers, with the MOL promising to study the issue. Hotel operators said they faced a shortage of 8,000 workers, including 5,500 cleaners.

According to the MOL, the Tourism Administration submitted a proposal in early February, but a meeting of academics wanted to receive more details. The MOL is waiting for the administration’s response before holding more discussions, per CNA.

MOL Vice Minister Chen Ming-jen (陳明仁) emphasized alternatives to foreign workers, including women returning to work, middle-aged and senior staff, and retrained workers. Academics also suggested more differentiation between hotels and bed and breakfasts, with different salary levels.

Chen said there was no single way to solve the staff shortages in the hotel sector, so different methods had to be applied simultaneously. He acknowledged that conditions had not evolved as expected, though by the end of 2023, there had been some improvements.
migrant workers
hotel sector
hospitality industry
staff shortage
Ministry of Labor
MOL
Tourism Administration
Chen Ming-jen

RELATED ARTICLES

Vietnamese worker wins NT$1 million with Taiwan lottery scratch card
Vietnamese worker wins NT$1 million with Taiwan lottery scratch card
2024/02/15 11:35
Apps help migrant workers in Taiwan wire money home during Lunar New Year
Apps help migrant workers in Taiwan wire money home during Lunar New Year
2024/02/08 16:47
Taiwan travel agencies slam government for halting China tours
Taiwan travel agencies slam government for halting China tours
2024/02/08 13:54
Taiwan tells travel agencies to stop organizing tours to China
Taiwan tells travel agencies to stop organizing tours to China
2024/02/07 17:09
Indonesian fisherman dies after falling overboard off Taiwan's Penghu
Indonesian fisherman dies after falling overboard off Taiwan's Penghu
2024/01/30 14:40