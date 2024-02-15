Alexa
Taipei Blood Center's inventory drops to 3.8 days

Lunar New Year holiday leads to decline in donations

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/15 16:46
Taipei Blood Center says inventory is running low. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Blood Center said on Thursday (Feb. 15) that the Lunar New Year holiday led to a decline in blood supply in Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Yilan, Hualien, and other areas, dropping to 3.8 days of inventory.

Taipei Blood Center planning division head Liu Chun-hong (劉俊宏) said that over the long holiday, only 7,000 bags of blood were donated, less than 50% of the average weekly donation of 15,500 bags. The shortfall has led to a critical shortfall in some types of blood, like type O blood, which has been reduced to 3.1 days of inventory, per UDN.

Liu said the gap in blood inventory from the generally accepted safe inventory level is about 6,500 bags. He added that blood donations typically decrease during the Lunar New Year, with last year’s blood supply also dropping to only four days of stock.

"It is really too little," said Liu. He added that the weather in northern Taiwan will become cooler, turning wet and cold again, potentially making citizens less willing to make blood donations.

Liu said that blood demand from hospitals did not abate over the holiday, and many people delayed seeking medical treatment. As hospitals return to a normal work schedule, blood consumption could potentially spike, leading to an average daily demand above 16,000 bags per week.

The Taipei Blood Center said it has been providing blood collection services since Monday (Feb. 12). The center invited the public to donate blood at donation vehicles and collection points.
