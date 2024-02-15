Woman gives birth on EVA Air flight from Japan to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A woman gave birth on an EVA Air flight from Japan to Taiwan on Thursday (Feb. 15), with an internet celebrity saying that her husband was among the physicians who assisted.

While onboard EVA Air Flight No. BR189 from Tokyo's Haneda Airport bound for Taipei Songshan Airport, a woman suddenly went into labor, reported ETtoday. Four doctors onboard and the entire cabin crew aided the woman as she successfully gave birth to a baby boy while in flight.

EVA Air notified the Songshan Aiport to obtain priority landing rights and arranged to have an ambulance and paramedics placed on standby, reported UDN. After the aircraft landed at Songshan Airport at 1:11 p.m., the fire department immediately transported the mother and child to a nearby hospital.

At 1:47 p.m. that afternoon, a Taiwanese writer and online influencer who goes by the handle Miss Zhonggu (中古小姐) uploaded a Facebook post saying that her husband informed her that he had arrived at the Songshan Airport but needed to change clothes after helping a patient deal with an emergency. She then learned that a mother had given birth during the flight and that her husband had helped with the delivery.

According to EVA Air's policy, it cannot accept passengers who are expectant mothers with an "uncomplicated single pregnancy" that has reached 36 weeks, are an expectant mother with "an uncomplicated multiple pregnancy" that has reached 32 weeks, or are a mother within the first seven days after giving birth.