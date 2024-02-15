Taiwan helps Fiji make strides in agriculture development

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s promotion of "fruit diplomacy" in Fiji has provided advanced technology to support the Pacific Island nation’s agriculture.

Taiwan Representative to Fiji Paul Chen (陳盈連) said that the lack of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and Fiji has not prevented the two sides from deepening cooperation and exchanges, CNA reported. The local Taiwan Technical Mission relied on advanced technology to support Fiji's agricultural development and enhance its agricultural productivity and quality.

The new Nausori farm in Suva spans an area of ​ three hectares and includes demonstration fields for dragon fruit and guava. Additionally, it features smart greenhouses and research laboratories to mass-produce seedlings, with the hope of revitalizing Fiji’s banana industry and introducing new crops such as taro.

These moves will safeguard food security in the nation as well as the Pacific region amid the climate change crises. The farm is expected to be fully operational in May, per CNA.

“The longstanding efforts of Taiwan's 'fruit diplomacy' have not only significantly benefited Fijian farmers but also strengthened Taiwan's close relationship with Pacific island countries,” the Taipei Trade Office in Fiji said.

Taiwan set up its trade office in the capital city the year after Fiji's independence in 1971 and established the technical mission in 1978. In recent years, it has assisted farmers in producing high-value crops such as guava and dragon fruit and taught them marketing and product promotion, as well as establishing export channels.

The technical mission also operates an aquaculture station in the north of the country, where it actively promotes aquaculture projects and provides guidance on breeding shrimp, grouper, seabass, and other fish to improve farmers' livelihoods.

Taiwan only has three remaining Pacific Island nation allies, including the Marshall Islands, Palau, and Tuvalu. Nauru severed diplomatic ties with Taiwan last month.