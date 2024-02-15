Taiwan plans more robots and drones for firefighters

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan plans to invest NT$1.1 billion (US$35 million) to procure 88 robots helping to fight disasters and 88 drones equipped with infrared sensors, reports said Thursday (Feb. 15).

The robots will be deployed by 22 firefighting units across the country, per Radio Taiwan International (RTI). The decision was announced after the first Cabinet meeting following the Lunar New Year holiday on Thursday.

The central government already budgeted NT$660 million to launch the robot vehicle project, but added NT$460.80 million in 2025 to help the units buy the 176 machines. Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said the plan was designed to help frontline emergency rescue teams and to protect their safety.

According to the Ministry of Interior (MOI), the drones would be mobilized for fires, over water, and in mountainous areas to provide the most recent images about the situation on the ground to rescue workers. The robot vehicles could operate during fires at chemical plants and inside tunnels, supplying useful information about conditions on the ground while monitoring hazardous substances and dousing flames with water.

Science and technology would help rescue workers adapt their firefighting methods and capabilities, the MOI said. The government’s plan for 2025-2029 is to end up with 421 drones and 155 robots.