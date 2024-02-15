Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan plans more robots and drones for firefighters

Technology will help protect safety of rescue teams

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/15 15:41
A robot used by firefighters. 

A robot used by firefighters.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan plans to invest NT$1.1 billion (US$35 million) to procure 88 robots helping to fight disasters and 88 drones equipped with infrared sensors, reports said Thursday (Feb. 15).

The robots will be deployed by 22 firefighting units across the country, per Radio Taiwan International (RTI). The decision was announced after the first Cabinet meeting following the Lunar New Year holiday on Thursday.

The central government already budgeted NT$660 million to launch the robot vehicle project, but added NT$460.80 million in 2025 to help the units buy the 176 machines. Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said the plan was designed to help frontline emergency rescue teams and to protect their safety.

According to the Ministry of Interior (MOI), the drones would be mobilized for fires, over water, and in mountainous areas to provide the most recent images about the situation on the ground to rescue workers. The robot vehicles could operate during fires at chemical plants and inside tunnels, supplying useful information about conditions on the ground while monitoring hazardous substances and dousing flames with water.

Science and technology would help rescue workers adapt their firefighting methods and capabilities, the MOI said. The government’s plan for 2025-2029 is to end up with 421 drones and 155 robots.
robots
drones
firefighting
firefighters
Ministry of Interior
MOI
fires
rescuers

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan sends conscripts to top tech companies for alternative military service
Taiwan sends conscripts to top tech companies for alternative military service
2024/02/06 14:17
Taiwan building drone defenses for powerplants to deter Chinese attacks
Taiwan building drone defenses for powerplants to deter Chinese attacks
2024/02/05 12:12
Pentagon seeks naval attack drones to thwart Taiwan invasion
Pentagon seeks naval attack drones to thwart Taiwan invasion
2024/01/31 17:49
Woman deemed too short to join Taiwan fire department files lawsuit
Woman deemed too short to join Taiwan fire department files lawsuit
2024/01/16 14:20
Hsinchu firefighters send off fallen Taiwanese firefighter with hero's salute
Hsinchu firefighters send off fallen Taiwanese firefighter with hero's salute
2024/01/07 15:26