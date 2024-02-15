Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Solomon Islands political heavyweight seeks to reestablish ties with Taiwan

Peter Kenilorea Jr also reconsidering Solomon Islands-China security agreement

  160
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/15 15:24
Solomon Islands politician Peter Kenilorea Jr. wants to reestablish ties with Taiwan.

Solomon Islands politician Peter Kenilorea Jr. wants to reestablish ties with Taiwan. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Peter Kenilorea Jr., a key political figure in the Solomon Islands’ United Party, revealed on Wednesday (Feb. 14) that he would reestablish ties with Taiwan if the party was able to form a coalition government in the upcoming April elections.

Kenilorea also said he would reconsider the nation’s security pact with China, the Solomon Star reported.

The Solomon Islands severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 2019 and signed a security agreement with China in 2023 under Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare of the Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement. The agreement sought to build a “comprehensive strategic partnership” and to “enhance cooperation on law enforcement and security matters.”

Beijing pledged to continue providing support and aid to the country “as needed” to build up its law enforcement capability.

Kenilorea said: “We injected ourselves into this playing field where giants are and then we become the grass upon which this giant treads. So, we want to lessen this tension and I think one of those ways is to get rid of this security arrangement with China.”

The politician said he wants to enhance the nation’s diplomacy by inviting more embassies, such as India and Indonesia, to be opened in Honiara, the capital city. However, he explained that his party was not preventing China from becoming a development partner.

“We need to work together and need as many partners as we can. We will always be the driver, setting the agenda and priorities,” Kenilorea said.

The development comes after Nauru switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing last month. Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it would “not set any preconditions for establishing relations with a foreign country" during a press conference on Thursday (Feb. 15).
Solomon Islands-China security pact
security agreement
Peter Kenilorea Junior
Taiwan ties
diplomacy

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan diplomat confirms stable relations with Tuvalu
Taiwan diplomat confirms stable relations with Tuvalu
2024/02/06 14:31
Foreign minister shares details of Nauru's diplomatic break with Taiwan
Foreign minister shares details of Nauru's diplomatic break with Taiwan
2024/02/02 11:14
Taiwan condemns Nauru for accepting 'one China' principle
Taiwan condemns Nauru for accepting 'one China' principle
2024/01/24 19:25
Taiwan legislative speaker shows support for parliamentary diplomacy
Taiwan legislative speaker shows support for parliamentary diplomacy
2024/01/20 17:15
Former Taiwanese ambassador says Chinese aid unlikely to help Nauru's people
Former Taiwanese ambassador says Chinese aid unlikely to help Nauru's people
2024/01/16 16:22