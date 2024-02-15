Solomon Islands political heavyweight seeks to reestablish ties with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Peter Kenilorea Jr., a key political figure in the Solomon Islands’ United Party, revealed on Wednesday (Feb. 14) that he would reestablish ties with Taiwan if the party was able to form a coalition government in the upcoming April elections.

Kenilorea also said he would reconsider the nation’s security pact with China, the Solomon Star reported.

The Solomon Islands severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 2019 and signed a security agreement with China in 2023 under Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare of the Democratic Coalition Government for Advancement. The agreement sought to build a “comprehensive strategic partnership” and to “enhance cooperation on law enforcement and security matters.”

Beijing pledged to continue providing support and aid to the country “as needed” to build up its law enforcement capability.

Kenilorea said: “We injected ourselves into this playing field where giants are and then we become the grass upon which this giant treads. So, we want to lessen this tension and I think one of those ways is to get rid of this security arrangement with China.”

The politician said he wants to enhance the nation’s diplomacy by inviting more embassies, such as India and Indonesia, to be opened in Honiara, the capital city. However, he explained that his party was not preventing China from becoming a development partner.

“We need to work together and need as many partners as we can. We will always be the driver, setting the agenda and priorities,” Kenilorea said.

The development comes after Nauru switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing last month. Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it would “not set any preconditions for establishing relations with a foreign country" during a press conference on Thursday (Feb. 15).