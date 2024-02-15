Taiwan coastal waste lowest in 4 years in 2023

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Waste on Taiwan's coasts amounted to 940 tons in 2023, the lowest in four years, according to a report by the Ministry of Environment (MOE).

The MOE commissioned marine survey company IndigoWaters to conduct its “2023 Coastal Environment Cleanliness Rapid Screening Survey Project,” per Liberty Times. According to the report, waste was reduced from 2,294 tons in 2022 to 940 tons in 2023, about a 60% reduction, per Liberty Times.

This is the lowest figure reported since the Cabinet launched its Salute to the Seas policy four years ago.

The report also tracked changes in the amount of coastal waste at 13 dirty coasts around Taiwan over the past five years and reported an average decrease of 44% over the period.

CEO and founder of IndigoWaters Yen Ning (苑宁) said this is the fourth year of the nationwide coastal survey. The largest component of waste was fishery-related, which accounted for 69% of the total waste, she explained.

Ning said that fishermen in the south have been switching to other materials to replace styrofoam bobbers. South Korea also plans to replace styrofoam bobbers.