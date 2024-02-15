Deputy representative to India lauds Taiwan's democracy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Deputy Representative to India Chen Mu-min (陳牧民) praised Taiwan’s democracy during a talk on Taiwan’s election results at Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Center for East Asian Studies on Tuesday (Feb. 13).

The Taiwanese are accustomed to choosing their national leaders democratically, Chen said, per CNA. He emphasized that the election results should be faced with levelheadedness and said there should not be significant changes in the President-elect Lai Ching-te’s (賴清德) stance on foreign relations and cross-strait relations.

Since Taiwan began democratizing in the 1990s, people have been able to directly elect the president and members of the Legislative Yuan (LY), Chen said. He noted that neither of the three major political parties held a majority in the LY, which means there will be more coordination between the president and lawmakers in the future.

When asked by a student whether the election results in Taiwan contribute to regional tensions, Chen said Taiwan's elections are the result of the will of a democratic society, and the continuous threat from the Chinese Communist Party is the root cause of regional tension.

The event attracted more than 60 professors and students.

Ties between Taiwan and India have been steadily increasing, especially in the economy and trade. India-Taipei Association Director-General Manharsinh Laxmanbhai Yadav pointed out in January that bilateral trade reached US$10.9 billion (NT$341.28 billion) in FY 2022-2023.

Last week, Taiwan’s representative to India Baushuan Ger (葛葆萱) revealed a plan to establish a special zone dubbed “Taiwan Town” in Delhi to attract more Taiwanese businesses to invest in India. Ger said the zone will offer business advice to make the process of doing business in the South Asian country easier.