Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

South China Sea tensions not all about U.S.-China rivalry, Philippines says

  178
By REUTERS
2024/02/15 12:34
A China Coast Guard vessel manoeuvres near Philippine Coast Guard vessel BRP Teresa Magbanua near Scarborough Shoal in the South C...

A China Coast Guard vessel manoeuvres near Philippine Coast Guard vessel BRP Teresa Magbanua near Scarborough Shoal in the South C...

The Philippines' foreign minister on Thursday said tensions in the South China Sea should not be characterised mainly as a function of a strategic rivalry between the United States and China.