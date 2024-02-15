Alexa
Taiwan tracks 21 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships

Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and deployed missile systems to monitor PLA activity

  171
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/15 10:35
Chinese J-10 fighter jet. (MND photo)

Chinese J-10 fighter jet. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 21 Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Wednesday (Feb. 14) and 6 a.m. on Thursday (Feb. 15).

Of the 21 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 12 crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, while two entered the northeast corner of the country’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), and another two flew into the southwest sector of the ADIZ, according to the MND.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLA activity.

So far this month, Taiwan has tracked Chinese military aircraft 108 times and naval ships 65 times. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
(MND image)
Taiwan MND
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan Strait median line

