Taiwan tracks 21 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 21 Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Wednesday (Feb. 14) and 6 a.m. on Thursday (Feb. 15).

Of the 21 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 12 crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, while two entered the northeast corner of the country’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), and another two flew into the southwest sector of the ADIZ, according to the MND.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLA activity.

So far this month, Taiwan has tracked Chinese military aircraft 108 times and naval ships 65 times. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.