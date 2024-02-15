Italian senators worried China's modified flight routes escalate Taiwan Strait tensions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Italian senators expressed their concern over China’s altered flight routes in the Taiwan Strait to Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani earlier this month.

Italian Senate Vice President Gian Marco Centinaio submitted an inquiry to Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani about the Italian government’s stance on the issue on Feb. 6. Separately, Italy-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group Chair Lucio Malan penned a letter on behalf of all group members, urging the Italian foreign ministry to try to contact the International Civil Aviation Organization to address this issue and work to restore aviation safety in the region, per CNA.

Malan also called on the foreign ministry to cooperate with the international community to prevent the escalation of tensions in the strait.

China's Civil Aviation Administration (CAAC) announced that effective Feb. 1, the flight "offset measure" for its M503 route, which operates from north to south, will be canceled. Chinese flights flying southbound over the Taiwan Strait would now be closer to the median line, Taiwan's flight information region, and air defense identification zone.

The CAAC also said it would also allow its W122 and W123 routes to run eastward to "improve the efficiency of airspace operations."

Representative to Italy Vincent Y.C. Tsai (蔡允中) said that in addition to these latest concrete actions, many pro-Taiwan members of the Italian parliament have expressed concerns to the Italian Foreign Ministry regarding China's unilateral modification of the M503 route. Taiwan appreciates the support from the Italian parliament and hopes the Italian government will push China to negotiate new air routes with Taiwan through the ICAO to ensure regional security, stability, and aviation safety, Tsai said.

Since China’s announcement, the U.S. and France governments, as well as Canadian lawmakers have also criticized the move.