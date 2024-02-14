Chinese speedboat capsizes off Taiwan's Kinmen killing 2

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A speedboat from China capsized off the coast of Taiwan’s Kinmen County on Wednesday (Feb. 14) killing two.

Two other passengers on the boat were rescued by the Taiwan Coast Guard and are in a stable condition at a Kinmen hospital, per CNA. The boat capsized after it crossed into Kinmen’s waters and sped away from Coast Guard vessels that requested it stop for inspection.

All four on board fell overboard when the boat capsized at around 1.45 p.m. east of Kinmen’s Beiding Island. The Coast Guard found all four passengers, and two who were pulled from the water unconscious died shortly after.

The Coast Guard said the families of the deceased will be contacted to arrange for return of their bodies. The Coast Guard has referred the case to Kinmen prosecutors for investigation.

The deaths come a day after Hongkonger Tang Kai-yin (鄧棨然) pleaded guilty in a Hong Kong court to charges laid for trying to travel from the territory to Taiwan in 2020. Tang, along with 12 others, were intercepted by the Chinese Coast Guard in the Taiwan Strait as they were headed for Tainan.