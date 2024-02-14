Alexa
Gunfight outside Taipei's Ximen metro station injures 4

Drunken shootout takes place after reported birthday party argument

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/14 20:02
Evidence markers cover the footpath at the scene of a shooting in Ximen on Wednesday. (Wanhua Police Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A group of men held a gunfight outside Taipei’s Ximen MRT Station in the early hours of Wednesday (Feb. 14) morning after a drunken argument among friends celebrating a birthday.

Multiple news outlets reported that after a group of men in their 20s left the nearby birthday celebration, the argument broke out at around 3.30 a.m at the MRT exit closest to the Red House bar area. The four men who fired the weapons all received non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to different parts of their bodies, per CNA.

A man surnamed Lin (林) was shot and then helped to escape the scene by a man surnamed Hsieh (謝) who drove him to a hospital and later ditched the gun and the car in Xinzhuang district, per LTN. A third man surnamed Huang (黃) also made his way to the hospital for treatment.

Police have arrested Lin, Hsieh, and Weng. A search is underway for Huang and Lian and others suspected to have been involved or to have witnessed the shooting.

Video published by UDN after the incident shows a police cordon set up outside MRT Ximen Station exit 1, with evidence markers placed in front of the 2nd Street clothing store. Police said they recovered eight bullet casings and unused bullets at the scene of the shooting, and later recovered one modified firearm.

An investigation into the source of the weapon and cause of the shooting is ongoing.

Ximen Station exit where the shooting occurred. (Google Maps image)
Shooting
Ximen
Ximen MRT Station
Gun crime
Violent Crime
Guns in taiwan
Taiwan shooting

