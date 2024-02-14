Man who attempted escape to Taiwan in speedboat pleads guilty in Hong Kong

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Hong Kong man who tried to escape by speedboat to Taiwan during the city’s pro-democracy protests four years ago pled guilty to perverting the course of justice on Wednesday (Feb. 13), according to multiple reports.

Tang Kai-yin (鄧棨然), a 34-year-old former Lego salesman, recorded a guilty plea at Wanchai District Court. He has already served three years behind bars in nearby Shenzhen for organizing an illegal border crossing.

Also, according to Hong Kong Free Press, he pled guilty last month to having materials that could be used to make petrol bombs. District Judge Ernest Lin (練錦鴻) said it was “almost certain” Tang would face more prison time.

Tang was one of 12 Hongkongers who bought a speedboat, gas, and satellite phone before setting off for Tainan, in Taiwan’s south. They did not make it and were instead intercepted by the Chinese coastguard in August 2020.

The money for the attempted trip to flee the territory was said to be mostly provided by a man dubbed “Fai Chung (廢中)” — which means “useless middle-aged person” in Cantonese.

Judge Lin reportedly commented that there were doubts the speedboat would have made it to Taiwan. He suggested the boat was “not fit” for the trip.

“This boat was bound for Tainan … It didn’t need to pass the Taiwan Strait, but still the wind would have been strong. This boat was not fit for an expedition,” Lin said, per SCMP.

Tang is the last of the 12 individuals who tried to escape Hong Kong to be released by Chinese authorities. He will stay in custody until he is sentenced on April 16.