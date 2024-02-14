Asia Pacific Endoscopy Devices Market Rising to New Heights the Skyward Trend in Market Size Unveiled | Medtronic PLC, Arthrex

Report Ocean has recently published a new report titled “Asia Pacific Endoscopy Devices Market“ 2024 , which outlines the regional and markets that are predicted to experience significant growth between 2024 and 2033. This extensive research delves deeply into the market’s ever-changing dynamics, value chain analysis, competitive landscapes, investment hotspots, geographical landscape, and significant segments, providing critical insights and valuable information for policymakers, stakeholders, investors, newcomers, and industry professionals. In addition, the report provides a comprehensive examination of the industry’s controls and restraints, as well as information on the industry’s plans and opportunities. By utilizing this report, individuals in the industry can capitalize on emerging opportunities, develop key strategies, and gain a competitive edge over rivals.

Asia Pacific endoscopy devices market will grow by 7.7% annually with a total addressable market cap of $150.27 billion over 2024-2033. The growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing demand for less invasive procedures, a rising adoption of disposable endoscopic components, growing geriatric population, rising reimbursement policies, and a surge in product approvals and technological advancements.

Highlighted with 35 tables and 61 figures, this 127-page report ?Asia Pacific Endoscopy Devices Market 2023-2033 by Device Type, Hygiene, Application, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity? is based on comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific endoscopy devices market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2021-2023 and provides forecast from 2024 till 2033 with 2023 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year, and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

? Market Structure

? Growth Drivers

? Restraints and Challenges

? Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

? Porter?s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify endoscopy devices market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Device Type, Hygiene, Application, End User, and Region.

Selected Key Players:

Arthrex Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Conmed Corporation

Cook Group Inc.

Ethicon Endo-surgery LLC.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Inc.

Karl Storz SE and Co. Kg

Machida Endoscope Co., Ltd.

Medtronic PLC

Olympus Corporation

PENTAX Medical Co.

Richard Wolf GMBH

Smith & Nephew Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Analysis Of the Top 3 Key Players Operating in The Industrial Asia Pacific Endoscopy Devices Market:

Richard Wolf GmbH:

Richard Wolf GmbH is a significant player in the Industrial Asia Pacific Endoscopy Devices Market, specializing in the development and manufacturing of endoscopic instruments and systems. The company offers a comprehensive range of endoscopy devices, including endoscopes, imaging systems, and accessories for various medical specialties, such as gastroenterology, urology, and gynecology. Richard Wolf’s focus on precision engineering, innovative technologies, and ergonomic design has positioned it as a leading provider of endoscopy devices in the Asia Pacific region, trusted by healthcare professionals for minimally invasive procedures.

Smith & Nephew Inc.:

Smith & Nephew Inc. is a prominent player in the Industrial Asia Pacific Endoscopy Devices Market, offering a wide range of endoscopic devices and solutions for minimally invasive surgery. The company provides innovative endoscopy products, including visualization systems, arthroscopes, and surgical instruments used in orthopedic, sports medicine, and trauma surgeries. Smith & Nephew’s focus on technological innovation, clinical expertise, and patient-centered solutions has established it as a trusted provider of endoscopy devices in the Asia Pacific region, supporting healthcare professionals in delivering optimal patient outcomes.

Stryker Corporation:

Stryker Corporation is a major player in the Industrial Asia Pacific Endoscopy Devices Market, specializing in medical technologies and devices for surgical procedures. The company offers a diverse portfolio of endoscopic devices, including visualization systems, surgical cameras, and flexible endoscopes used in gastrointestinal, urological, and ENT surgeries. Stryker’s focus on innovation, quality, and clinical excellence has positioned it as a leading provider of endoscopy devices in the Asia Pacific region, empowering healthcare professionals to perform minimally invasive procedures with precision and efficiency.

Based on Device Type

? Endoscopes

o Rigid Endoscope

o Flexible Endoscope

o Capsule Endoscope

o Robot-assisted Endoscope

? Endoscopic Operative Devices

o Irrigation/Suction System

o Access Device

o Wound Protector

o Insufflation Device

o Operative Manual Instrument

o Other Endoscopic Operative Devices

? Visualization Equipment

o Endoscopy Visualization Components

o SD Visualization Systems

o HD Visualization Systems

o Ultrasound Devices

Based on Hygiene

? Single-use Devices

? Reprocessing Devices

? Sterilization Devices

By Application

? Gastroenterology

? Laparoscopy

? Bronchoscopy

? Arthroscopy

? Cardiology

? ENT

? Obstetrics/Gynecology

? Urology Endoscopy

? Neurology

? Other Applications

By End User

? Hospitals

? Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

? Other End Users

Geographically

? Japan

? China

? South Korea

? Australia

? India

? Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each region and country, detailed analysis and annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2023-2033. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and the breakdown of each national market by Device Type, Application, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

