Ductile Iron Pipes Market Role of Big Data in Market Research Opportunities and Challenges

The global ductile iron pipes market revenue was around US$ 12.0 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 19.2 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Ductile iron pipe is produced from the same types of raw materials as regular cast iron pipe; yet, ductile iron pipes have carbon molecules in various configurations than cast iron. This causes them more bendable without breaking, therefore, they are known as ductile. Ductile iron pipes are widely utilized for the collection of wastewater and the distribution of potable water.

-Aliaxis SA

-American Cast Iron Pipe Company

-China National Building Material Group Co., Ltd. (CNBM)

-Electrotherm India Limited

-European Pipeline Engineering (Southern) Ltd.

-Jindal SAW Ltd.

-Kubota Corporation

-Kurimoto Ltd.

-McWane International

-Rashmi Group

-Rivitswade Ltd.

-Saint Gobain PAM Canalisation

-Supra Group

-Tata Metaliks

-U.S. Pipe

-VonRoll Hydro (Suisse) Ag.

-Xiamen Landee Industries Co., Ltd.

-Other prominent key players

-Countries across the world are investing significantly in enhancing their water infrastructure; therefore, rising demand for ductile iron pipes.

-The growth of the ductile iron pipes market is mainly driven by the rise in population that is pushing demand for commercial and domestic use.

-The fluctuating cost of raw materials utilized for constructing ductile iron pipes and the easy corrosion of ductile iron pipes restrain the growth of the ductile iron pipes market.

-The extensive usage of ductile iron pipes for water supply in irrigation projects is anticipated to positively influence the growth of the ductile iron pipes market.

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic had a negative influence on the global ductile iron pipes market because of the limitations on manufacturing activities. Also, ductile iron pipes could not be installed during the lockdown period.

In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the global ductile iron pipes market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe and North America. Also, the ductile iron pipes market in LAMEA is anticipated to grow at a high growth rate because of its high growth potential in terms of industries and population.

The global ductile iron pipes market segmentation focuses on Diameter, Joint Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Diameter

-DN upto 300

-DN 300 to 700

-DN 700 to 1000

-DN 1000 to 1200

-DN Above 1200

Segmentation based on Joint Type

-Socket and spigot

-Flanged

-Others

Segmentation based on Application

-Water and wastewater

-Underground

-Surface

-Industrial

-Irrigation

Segmentation based on Region

-North America

-The U.S.

-Canada

-Europe

-UK

-Germany

-France

-Italy

-Spain

-Netherlands

-Rest of Europe

-Asia-Pacific

-China

-Japan

-India

-Australia

-South Korea

-Singapore

-Rest Of Asia-Pacific

-LAMEA

-Latin America

-Middle East

-Africa

