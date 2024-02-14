Photo of the Day: Breeze Taipei Station holds Valentine's Day event

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Breeze Taipei Main Station held a Valentine's Day event on Wednesday (Feb. 14), inviting local couples to participate in a "flash mob" type kissing event with the chance of winning airline tickets, per Breeze website.

Interested couples were required to register online to take part and win a business class ticket for two for anywhere in Southeast Asia, with an estimated market value of NT$225,000 (US$7,140). There were some limits, such as each participant was required to be at least 18 years of age.

Kissing began promptly at 1:14 p.m., an auspicious time according to event organizers. In addition to the grand prize, runner-up prizes were available, and couples also had the chance to either shop or dine at businesses on the upper floors of Breeze Taipei Station.



Young couples kiss on Valentine's Day. (CNA photo)



Breeze Taipei Station invites young couples to engage in public displays of affection. (CNA photo)



Couples celebrate the power of love on Valentine's Day. (CNA photo)